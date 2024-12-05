Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motorists arrested on suspicion of drug offences in Derry

A 31-year-old man was arrested in the Waterside area of Derry last night for driving and drug-related offences.

Police stopped a vehicle on the Limavady Road at around 11 pm after reports were made about how it was being driven.

Following a roadside test, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

A subsequent search saw a quantity of suspected Class C drugs seized, leading to further arrests on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class C controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

