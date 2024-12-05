Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 05/12/24

Tonight, on The Score with Mark Gallagher…

We speak to Teresa McDaid, head of the Irish Senior Ladies team who are heading to the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey this week.

We also hear from Danny Duffy of Raphoe Boxing Club who makes his professional debut on Saturday night, and it’s yet another big weekend for the parish of Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin of Muff – we have a chat with their manager Daniel McCauley as they prepare for another big game.

Plus, we have a preview of this weekend’s Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division clash between Rathmullan and Gweedore Celtic – we’re joined by Rathmullan joint manager Terry McCauley and Gweedore Celtic manager Paul “Rua” McBride…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, December 5th

5 December 2024
Gardaí tend scene of four car collision in Letterkenny

5 December 2024
Over 1300 lose power in Carndonagh

5 December 2024
DCC investigate illegal dumping incident in Muff

5 December 2024
