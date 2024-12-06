Christmas shopping season in full swing – Derry Chamber of Commerce



The Christmas shopping rush in Northern Ireland is in full flow, according to a leading business organization.

Derry Chamber of Commerce says they’ve prepared extensively for the festive season, adding the rush started as soon as the Halloween decorations were down and the Christmas ones put up.

A spokesperson says shoppers are still buying online but businesses are noticing a trend towards purchasing more in store.

These customers in Letterkenny say they do travel across the border to Derry for at least some of their shopping: