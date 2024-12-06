Soldier F pleads not guilty to two murders on Bloody Sunday

A judge has ruled there’s sufficient evidence for “Soldier F” to stand trial for the murders of two men and the attempted murder of five others on Bloody Sunday.

The former British Army paratrooper – who can’t be identified – pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to the 30th of January 1972.

He’s accused of killing James Wray and William McKinney when the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry – killing 13 people.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood says ‘today’s ruling is another step forward in the long campaign for justice for the Bloody Sunday families’.

William’s brother Michael McKinney made this statement outside court: