Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are attending the British-Irish Council today, which is being hosted in Scotland.

The meeting will be British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first to attend, while Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also be there.

The 42nd meeting of the council is expected to focus on the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy.

However, today’s meeting may also be a chance for the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders to talk about issues much closer to home, with reports today saying that Micheál Martin is prepared to play hardball over the roll of rotating taoiseach.

Fine Gael wants a two-and-a-half-year split on the role, similar to the arrangement in the outgoing government.

However, it’s understood Fianna Fáil will seek to hold the office of taoiseach for around three years.