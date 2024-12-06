Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste are attending the British-Irish Council today, which is being hosted in Scotland.

The meeting will be British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first to attend, while Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill will also be there.

The 42nd meeting of the council is expected to focus on the climate crisis and transitioning to clean energy.

However, today’s meeting may also be a chance for the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael leaders to talk about issues much closer to home, with reports today saying that Micheál Martin is prepared to play hardball over the roll of rotating taoiseach.

Fine Gael wants a two-and-a-half-year split on the role, similar to the arrangement in the outgoing government.

However, it’s understood Fianna Fáil will seek to hold the office of taoiseach for around three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh approaching

6 December 2024
bus eireann expressway
Top Stories, News

Bus Eireann confirms investigation ongoing into Letterkenny-Dublin bus crash

6 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach and Tanaiste attend British-Irish Council today

6 December 2024
untitled
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for specific bridge repair funding scheme for Donegal

6 December 2024
storm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm Darragh approaching

6 December 2024
bus eireann expressway
Top Stories, News

Bus Eireann confirms investigation ongoing into Letterkenny-Dublin bus crash

6 December 2024
Storm Darragh
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council issue saftey advice ahead of Storm Darragh

6 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-05 165527
News, Top Stories

NI Enterprise Barometer finds higher than average optimism in the North West

6 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube