Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Updates: Storm Darragh

Storm Darragh has taken effect in Donegal, leading to localised flooding in some areas.

Updates will be posted below and timestamped.

Please note updates are accurate at the time of posting.

18:41pm

Flooding and difficult travelling conditions at the Dry Arch Roundabout, Letterkenny.

Lines have fallen down near Phobail Scoil Gaoth Dobhair. Cllr Michael McClafferty says it is unknown if they are power or phone lines and is urging the public to stay away.

Emergency numbers and safety guidelines:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Safety advice:
Donegal County Council
Derry City and Strabane District Council
RNLI

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

storm Darragh
Top Stories, News

Updates: Storm Darragh

6 December 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, News

Storm Darragh takes hold of Donegal

6 December 2024
Break In Burglary
Top Stories, News

Two men due in court today in relation to NW burglaries

6 December 2024
Bridge
Top Stories, Audio, News

Travel warning on the R250 after bridge is damaged again

6 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

storm Darragh
Top Stories, News

Updates: Storm Darragh

6 December 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
Top Stories, News

Storm Darragh takes hold of Donegal

6 December 2024
Break In Burglary
Top Stories, News

Two men due in court today in relation to NW burglaries

6 December 2024
Bridge
Top Stories, Audio, News

Travel warning on the R250 after bridge is damaged again

6 December 2024
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Council and Emergency Services on standby as Storm Darragh approaches

6 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-06 100740
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update: Red wind warning extended for Donegal

6 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube