Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

RNLI issue safety advice for Storm Darragh


A statement has been issued by the RNLI as Storm Darragh takes effect in Donegal.
There will be a high tide from 9:30 pm tonight, something to be particularly cautious of.
The public is urged to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges as conditions could result in being knocked off your feet or being washed into the sea.
Should a person find themselves in trouble in the water, the advice is Float to Live; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax to regulate breathing.
Those who witness an emergency should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard and should not enter the water to stay safe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bridge
Top Stories, News

Travel warning on the R250 after bridge is damaged again

6 December 2024
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Council and Emergency Services on standby as Storm Darragh approaches

6 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-06 100740
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update: Red wind warning extended for Donegal

6 December 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Drivers told to avoid Harbour Carpark in Donegal Town due to flood risks

6 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Bridge
Top Stories, News

Travel warning on the R250 after bridge is damaged again

6 December 2024
donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Council and Emergency Services on standby as Storm Darragh approaches

6 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-06 100740
Audio, News, Top Stories

Update: Red wind warning extended for Donegal

6 December 2024
Donegal County Council Logo (high resolution)
Top Stories, News

Drivers told to avoid Harbour Carpark in Donegal Town due to flood risks

6 December 2024
rnli bundoran
Top Stories, News

RNLI issue safety advice for Storm Darragh

6 December 2024
christmas shopping
Audio, News, Top Stories

Christmas shopping season in full swing – Derry Chamber of Commerce

6 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube