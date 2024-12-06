RNLI issue safety advice for Storm Darragh



A statement has been issued by the RNLI as Storm Darragh takes effect in Donegal.

There will be a high tide from 9:30 pm tonight, something to be particularly cautious of.

The public is urged to stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges as conditions could result in being knocked off your feet or being washed into the sea.

Should a person find themselves in trouble in the water, the advice is Float to Live; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax to regulate breathing.

Those who witness an emergency should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coast guard and should not enter the water to stay safe.