Errigal Ciaran Takes the Ulster Senior Club Title

Credit: Ulster GAA on X

Errigal Ciaran defeated Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo by the narrowest of margins in today’s Ulster Senior Club final.

Lacey was appointed as manager of Kilcoo for the 2023 season and helped the club to secure the 2023 and 2024 Down Senior Football Championship titles, their sixth county title in a row.

The two sides were level at half time on 1-3 to 0-6 with all to play for.

Kilcoo played with 14 men for the last 20 minutes of the game after joint captain Darryl Brannigan received a straight red card.

Errigal Ciaran pushed on to take the title by one single point with a score line of 1-8 to 0-10.

Francis Mooney for Highland Radio has the full time report…

