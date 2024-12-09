Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Aligning football will cause problems for the Donegal Women’s League – Brid McGinty

Football under the FAI will move over the next three years to a calender year.

The shift to summer football was confirmed last week with all activity across the professional, amateur and underage seasons being aligned.

The Donegal women’s league already play in the calendar year and have just launched a new winter series to encourage more clubs to sign up but the decision to move everybody to the same time frame will have an impact for the women’s league.

Brid McGinty is secretary of the Donegal Women’s League, speaking with Mark Gallagher on Saturday Sport, Brid says it causes problems for them…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

HIQA
News

New HIQA report shows Tusla referrals have doubled in 10 years

9 December 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to avail of free flu and Covid-19 jabs as case numbers rise

9 December 2024
Gritter
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

9 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Second meeting to discuss Draft 2025 adjourned

9 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

HIQA
News

New HIQA report shows Tusla referrals have doubled in 10 years

9 December 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to avail of free flu and Covid-19 jabs as case numbers rise

9 December 2024
Gritter
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

9 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Second meeting to discuss Draft 2025 adjourned

9 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube