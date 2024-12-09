Aligning football will cause problems for the Donegal Women’s League – Brid McGinty

Football under the FAI will move over the next three years to a calender year.
The shift to summer football was confirmed last week with all activity across the professional, amateur and underage seasons being aligned.
The Donegal women’s league already play in the calendar year and have just launched a new winter series to encourage more clubs to sign up but the decision to move everybody to the same time frame will have an impact for the women’s league.
Brid McGinty is secretary of the Donegal Women’s League, speaking with Mark Gallagher on Saturday Sport, Brid says it causes problems for them…