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Donegal school partakes in beach exploration

Students from Scoil an Linbh Íosa in Carrigans participated in a beach exploration in Rathmullan this week.

Part of the SeaKeepers Project, which is an initiative of the Green-Schools Marine Environment theme, it provides teachers with resources to teach children about Ireland’s marine life.

21 students from 5th and 6th class attended the workshop in Rathmullan, which focused on exploring marine biodiversity and celebrating the oceans and coast.

Scoil an Linbh Íosa has been working on the Green-Schools programme since 2003 and was recently awarded its eighth Green Flag, focusing on the Global Citizenship Marine Environment theme, which is supported by the Department of Climate, Energy, and the Environment.

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5th and 6th class from Scoil an Linbh Íosa were the lucky winners of a free beach exploration workshop at Rathmullen Beach as part of the Green-Schools SeaKeepers Project. Green Schools, Rathmullen, Donegal. Photo- Gerard McHugh- CW PHotos Ltd.
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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