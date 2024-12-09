Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 5pm this evening.

They will also be gritted from 6am tomorrow morning.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

HIQA
News

New HIQA report shows Tusla referrals have doubled in 10 years

9 December 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

People urged to avail of free flu and Covid-19 jabs as case numbers rise

9 December 2024
Gritter
News

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

9 December 2024
Budget calculation
News, Top Stories

Second meeting to discuss Draft 2025 adjourned

9 December 2024
Advertisement

