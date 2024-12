People travelling from West Donegal into Letterkenny should not be subjected to traffic congestion in the Mountain Top area.

Cllr Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig and Cllr Tomas Sean Devine have had a meeting with the TII to see the restructuring of the George Boal Roundabout in a bid to relieve congestion.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s unfair on people from his community and those from Letterkenny to spend 40 minutes stuck in a long line of vechiles on their daily commute.