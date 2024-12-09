Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Diarmuid O’Brien disappointed that junior league concerns were not considered in move to summer football

The FAI last week announced that all grades of football in the country will have moved to summer football by 2028.

Over 65 percent of Ireland’s 72 leagues are currently playing a winter season, including The Donegal Junior Leagues and Inishowen Football Leagues.

Both league’s aired their concerns about the change but it seems the view of junior leagues were not considered.

The FAI say calendar year football will transform the face of Irish football but Inishowen League Secretary Diarmuid O’Brien feels this will be detrimental for the league…

