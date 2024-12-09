Donegal can become a national leader in rainwater harvesting – McBride

A Donegal councillor says he believes the county can become a leader in rainwater harvesting, which could take significant pressure off the Uisce Eireann network and group water schemes.

At present, there are financial supports available for schools, community groups, sports clubs and farmers, but not for private households.

After successfully moving a motion at a full council meeting calling on the incoming minister to introduce a grant, Cllr Michael McBride says treated water could be preserved for essential use if rainwater were harvested for purposes such as car washing and toilet flushing…………….

Motion and reply text –

““That Donegal County Council write to the incoming Housing Minister asking for a grant to be considered for rainwater harvesting that would lower demand on current domestic supplies and could be used for flushing toilets, washing cars, power washing and any other use of treated water supplies around dwellings, farms and industrial settings”.”

Upon this motion being adopted, Donegal County Council will write to the Minister regarding grants for domestic rainwater harvesting. As part of their information on conserving treated water, Uisce Éireann offers advice to domestic consumers on the use of a water butt for rainwater harvesting, although at present, there are no financial incentives provided by them.

I have summarised below a number of supports available to farmers, community groups, schools, sports clubs etc for rainwater harvesting.

There are currently a couple of schemes which may be accessed by to obtain funding for rainwater harvesting:

1. The Tillage Capital Investment Scheme under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3), opened on 23rd May 2023 and included rainwater harvesting as a main investment area, through which farmers can access funding.

2. ACRES CP farmers can apply for a Non-Productive Investment (NPI) Water Storage Tank. They can get up to maximum of 4 of these over the lifetime of the scheme at a rate of €798.66/tank.

3. In the Farming for Water EIP, there are some measures that may lend themselves to rainwater harvesting for farmers in Priority Action Areas (PAA’s) 1. Water storage tanks – for remote areas of the farm – €400 per tank with a maximum of two tanks. 2. Management of critical source areas – Funded is €500/ha/yr. Min area: 0.2ha. Max of 3ha.

LAWPRO’s Community Water Development Fund offers an option for community based or schools projects to apply for grants for rainwater harvesting.

Community Foundation Ireland offer a Biodiversity Fund to communities to create a Biodiversity Action Plan.

As a follow up to this funding the CFI offers additional funds to support recommendations from the plan which can include rainwater harvesting in community settings. This could also be included in their climate action funding.

Their Climate Actions Work Engagement Fund 2024 just closed in October 2024.