The story from County House Lifford is that there is no story.

Today was the second day of discussions on the Draft 2025 Budget.

Following over two hours of adjournments, it was decided that the entire meeting has been adjourned until Thursday, as it’s understood an agreement could not be met.

Cathoirleath of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy is hopeful that it will be resolved by Thursday.