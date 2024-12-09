Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man due in court on burglary charges

A man in his 20s is due in court in Donegal today on burglary charges.

The man is one of three arrested over the weekend as part of an operation targeting an organised criminal group suspected of committing burglaries of residential and commercial properties in the North-Western Region and elsewhere nationwide.

A related search operation took place in Dublin and Kildare on Friday November 29th, during which four vehicles were seized, including a high performance Blue BMW, and a substantial amount of suspected stolen property was recovered.

The other two men who were arrested, one in his twenties and the other in his fifties, appeared in court in Sligo last evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

irish cancer society logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients at the end of life are heavily reliant on charity – ICS

9 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Man due in court on burglary charges

9 December 2024
christmas party
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue road safety advice ahead of festive party season

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 064308
Top Stories, News

ESB dealing with 217 power outages across Donegal

9 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

irish cancer society logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer patients at the end of life are heavily reliant on charity – ICS

9 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Man due in court on burglary charges

9 December 2024
christmas party
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue road safety advice ahead of festive party season

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 064308
Top Stories, News

ESB dealing with 217 power outages across Donegal

9 December 2024
mountaintop 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for restructuring of George Boal Roundabout to relieve congestion at Mountain Top

9 December 2024
header-malin-head-inishowen-peninsula-county-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over coastal erosion on the Inishowen Peninsula

9 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube