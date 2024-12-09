Man due in court on burglary charges

A man in his 20s is due in court in Donegal today on burglary charges.

The man is one of three arrested over the weekend as part of an operation targeting an organised criminal group suspected of committing burglaries of residential and commercial properties in the North-Western Region and elsewhere nationwide.

A related search operation took place in Dublin and Kildare on Friday November 29th, during which four vehicles were seized, including a high performance Blue BMW, and a substantial amount of suspected stolen property was recovered.

The other two men who were arrested, one in his twenties and the other in his fifties, appeared in court in Sligo last evening.