The interim Chief Medical Officer is urging the public to avail of free flu and Covid-19 vaccines, as case numbers begin to climb.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows 277 cases of influenza have been recorded, up 67 per cent from last week.

However the uptake of the nasal spray vaccine for children is just under 16 per cent.

Interim CMO, Professor Mary Horgan, says getting the vaccine now will help protect your health when out socialising this Christmas: