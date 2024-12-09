Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we speak to DCB homeowners Sandra and Vincent about their Storm Darragh experience, Cllr Joy Beard also reiterates her call for the council to provide a safe space for DCB homeowners during red warnings. Cllr Sean Devine again outlines the water plight facing residents of a housing estate in Letterkenny:

Cllr Brian Carr discusses dead sheep spotted on Narin beach, a caller says local electricians should be trained up to assist ESB crews and Dr Eileen Doherty discusses an exciting PHD opportunity:

Brenden Devenney discusses the big GAA stories of the weekend, we give away 1000 euro to a lucky listener, we get an update from the ESB on the restoration of power and there is a reminder of the services available from Lifeline Inishowen: