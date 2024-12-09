Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we speak to DCB homeowners Sandra and Vincent about their Storm Darragh experience, Cllr Joy Beard also reiterates her call for the council to provide a safe space for DCB homeowners during red warnings. Cllr Sean Devine again outlines the water plight facing residents of a housing estate in Letterkenny:

Cllr Brian Carr discusses dead sheep spotted on Narin beach, a caller says local electricians should be trained up to assist ESB crews and Dr Eileen Doherty discusses an exciting PHD opportunity:

Brenden Devenney discusses the big GAA stories of the weekend, we give away 1000 euro to a lucky listener, we get an update from the ESB on the restoration of power and there is a reminder of the services available from Lifeline Inishowen:

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Damage caused in break-in at Derry school

9 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-09 123510
Audio, News, Top Stories

Power should be returned to all premises in Donegal by tomorrow night

9 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 December 2024
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mercusor deal will be studied very carefully – McConalogue

9 December 2024
