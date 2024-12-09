Weather Forecast for Monday December 9th

Weather Forecast for Highland Radio on Monday December 9th

Frost will clear quickly this morning, leaving a dry day with low winter sunshine occurring widely. Fairly cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees, in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.

Tonight will be cold and dry with a slight to sharp frost, along with some areas of fog. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees in a light northeast breeze.

Overnight frost and fog will clear from most areas tomorrow morning, possibly lingering across northwest areas however in near calm. Where the fog does clear it will be dry bright low winter sunshine. Cold with highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees- coldest further west.