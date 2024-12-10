Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

All Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 5pm this evening.

Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Kyran Durnin disappearance

10 December 2024
headshot-jpg
News, Top Stories

Newly elected Social Democrat TD Eoin Hayes suspended

10 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

10 December 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions due to burst water mains in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Photo of Kyran Durnin
News, Top Stories

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Kyran Durnin disappearance

10 December 2024
headshot-jpg
News, Top Stories

Newly elected Social Democrat TD Eoin Hayes suspended

10 December 2024
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

10 December 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions due to burst water mains in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
eileenflynn
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for government action to tack mental health crisis in the travelling community

10 December 2024
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

79% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

10 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube