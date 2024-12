Questions are being asked after offers for housing in Letterkenny were withdrawn last week.

It’s understood over 35 homes in Harmony Hill, Kiltoy under the auspices of Clúid were offered to people on Donegal County Council’s housing list.

However, after an issue developed in talks between Cluid and the council, these were subsequently withdrawn.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says many people had put down deposits on furniture and now have nowhere to go………..