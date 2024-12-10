Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday of Saturday morning at Main Street, Convoy.

At around 00.24, a male youth was assaulted by another male at that location. Folloeing tbhe incident, the victim attended Letterkenny Universaoity Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries which he sustained.

Gardai are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074-9167100, or people can use the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.