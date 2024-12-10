Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating weekend assault in Convoy

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday of Saturday morning at Main Street, Convoy.

At around 00.24, a male youth was assaulted by another male at that location. Folloeing tbhe incident, the victim attended Letterkenny Universaoity Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries which he sustained.

Gardai are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Gardaí in Letterkenny can be contacted on 074-9167100, or people can use the Confidential Line 1800 666 111.



