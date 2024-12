People are being asked to shop local this Christmas.

ISME – which represents small businesses – says its hugely important people support the traders in their local towns and villages.

It says if everyone can divert even some of what they’ll spend this Christmas to local ‘bricks and mortar’ businesses, it will help sustain jobs and keep the local area alive.

ISME’s Neil McDonnell says for every 1 Euro spent locally it could generate up to 4 Euro in the community………..