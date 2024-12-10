LAYA Healthcare confirms it no longer pays for MRIs at Affidea

Laya healthcare has confirmed a review of the benefits it offers to members, with members in Donegal who avail of routine MRIs being impacted.

As of the end of October, routine MRIs are no longer available at Affidea in Letterkenny, with people being directed to Sligo or Ballykelly .

In a statement to Highland Radio, Laya Healthcare says it is now partnering with Alliance Medical for its members’ diagnostic imaging needs.

Members can still access Affidea centres for urgent care and diagnostics, but not on a direct settlement basis. This means they will have to pay up front, then claim back in accordance with their scheme and level of cover.

The statement says members based in Letterkenny can access routine MRI scans on a direct settlement basis in Kingsbridge Private Hospital North West in Ballykelly, and Alliance Medical in Sligo.

Members are being encouraged to check their cover through their personal and secure Member Area.