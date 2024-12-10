Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Scoil Íosagáin given the go ahead to proceed with construction of new building

Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has been given permission to proceed to construction with its new school building by the Department of Education.

The new school building, will involve the demolition of the existing Sacred Heart and St Columba’s School buildings, the relocation and removal of temporary buildings, and the construction of a new two-storey 25 classroom primary school incorporating eight classrooms for special needs.

The new building of 6,335 square metres will be constructed in two phases.

The third phase will involve the construction of three hardball courts, car parking and associated siteworks.

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Another burst water main affecting supplies in Letterkenny

10 December 2024
Stormont
Audio, News, Top Stories

NI Assembly to vote on whether to continue with the Windsor Framework

10 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-10 084247
Audio, News, Top Stories

ISME urging people to shop local this Christmas

10 December 2024
Brian Thompson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Man charged with the murder of Optum’s CEO

10 December 2024
