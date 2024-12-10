Scoil Íosagáin given the go ahead to proceed with construction of new building

Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has been given permission to proceed to construction with its new school building by the Department of Education.

The new school building, will involve the demolition of the existing Sacred Heart and St Columba’s School buildings, the relocation and removal of temporary buildings, and the construction of a new two-storey 25 classroom primary school incorporating eight classrooms for special needs.

The new building of 6,335 square metres will be constructed in two phases.

The third phase will involve the construction of three hardball courts, car parking and associated siteworks.