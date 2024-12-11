Contracts signed for almost 70 new social homes in Donegal

Contracts have been signed to deliver almost 70 new social homes in Donegal.

21 social houses are planned for Barrack Hill, Carndonagh, 10 at Carn Road, Gleneely and a further 35 in Drumrooske West, Donegal Town.

Donegal County Council has recently completed two contracts to design and build 21 social houses at Barrack Hill, Carndonagh and 10 at Carn Road, Gleneely.

The developments, being delivered by Lowry Construction Ltd are already at design stage with on site construction of the high-quality sustainable homes set to commence in February 2025.

Meanwhile, contracts for a turnkey acquisition of 35 social housing units at Drumrooske West, Donegal Town have also been signed.

Works are due to commence on site and be delivered in two phases.