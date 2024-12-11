Donegal councillors briefed on ongoing social housing developments

The Carndonagh, Gleneely and Malin social housing units, for which contracts have just been signed, are part of the Donegal County Council’s design and build programme, which also includes 34 units in Letterkenny, 18 units at Nas Mor, Letterkenny, and 16 units at Oldtown.

The Drumrooske site is one of a number of turnkey projects, where developers build the homes and they are then purchased by the council.

At a briefing this week, members were told that at present, five turnkey projects with a total of 123 units are underway, including the 35 in Drumrooske.

The others are at Windyhall, Letterkenny, with 21 units, Donegal Road, Ballybofey with 14, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg with 29 units, and Meadowfield, Convoy with 24.

Two turnkey projects are at dialogue stage, with 35 units planned for Moville and 28 in Letterkenny.

Under the 2023 turnkey process, five projects incorporating 144 units have received Stage 1 and 2 Departmental approval.

They are located in Cresslough, Falcarragh, Muff, Carndonagh and Letterkenny.

A seven unit project in Annagry is awaiting department approval, while there’s a potential for 47 units from two projects in Manorcunningham and Dungloe, which are currently at dialogue stage.

With regards to the council’s own in house projects, a total of 152 units are progressing at Oranhill, Letterkenny ; Meadowhill, Raphoe ; Chapel Road, Dungloe ; Drumacrin, Bundoran ; Killylastin, Letterkenny, Kilcar, and Crana Crescent in Buncrana.

Meanwhile, 19 housing units at Trusk Road, Ballybofey and 29 at Gallows Lane, Lifford are now complete, while site investigations and prepatatory works are continuing at the council’s two flagship sites at Ballymacool and High Road in Letterkenny.

Text of report presented to members –