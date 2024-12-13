Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All roads on DCC’s winter programme to be gritted tonight

Donegal County Council has confirmed that all designated routes will be gritted from 8 o’clock this evening.

The roads are as follows:

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council’s interactive map for gritting routes

