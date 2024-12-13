Brave Donegal woman waives anonymity to expose abuser



A Donegal woman has waived her right to anonymity to expose her abuser and empower victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

Sally Duddy was sexually assaulted from the age of 8 years old by John Doherty of Ballymacool in Letterkenny, who is now in prison.

On the 21st of June this year, Mr. Doherty was found guilty of three counts of indecently assaulting Ms Duddy between January 1st, 1997 and March 10th, 1978 at Bonnemaine, Bridgend.

He was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 21 months on two counts indecent assault and on a another more serious count of indecent assault.

He was also sentenced to 21 months in prison, totaling to three and half years in prison.

Speaking on today’s Nine ’til Noon Show, Ms Duddy told Greg Hughes that it is never too late to come forward: