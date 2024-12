Broadband is coming to Tory Island.

National Broadband Ireland, the company rolling out the National Broadband Plan has confirmed this week that businesses and residents on Tory can now place orders for high-speed fibre broadband, with connections set to go live in late summer next year.

In total, 115 homes and businesses on Tory Island will be a able to link to the network.

NBI Spokesperson Sandra Dinan says it’s a significant breakthrough………….