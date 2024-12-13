DCC passes 3 Year Capital Budget providing for projects worth €1.8 billion

It’s estimated that almost €1.8 billion will be spent on capital projects in Donegal over the next three years, with €418 million set to be spent in 2025.

As well as passing its revenue budget at the third time of asking last evening, Donegal County Council also passed its three year capital budget.

Chief Executive John McLaughlin says it’s a very ambitious document, but he and his colleagues will be pressing government to address what’s been a traditional pattern of underinvestment in the county…………..

You can view the full budget document here –

3Year Capital Budget 2025 – 2027