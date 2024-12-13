DCC urged to meet with owner of nine houses in Ballymacool

The owner of nine houses in Ballymacool, Letterkenny where tenants are facing eviction has expressed frustration with what he says is a lack of urgency and communication from Donegal County Council regarding the potential sale of the houses to the council under the tenant in situ scheme.

He is now seeking an urgent meeting with council officials to see if agreement can be reached.

Phil Boyle of Twin Estates says the houses were inspected by the councils’ own engineers as far back as January, and when he was advised of the need for more tests over the summer, he had them carried out and sent responses to the council in October and November.

He says he had told the council he has several legally binding determination orders from the Residential Tenancies Board instructing different tenants to vacate their houses by a particular date, and if he hasn’t had a response from the council, he will have no option but to enforce the determination orders.

Urging council officials to meet him on the issue, he says everyone deserves closure on this matter, and if agreement isn’t reached with the council, then the houses will have to be sold privately.

*********************

Statement from Phil Boyle –

“I am very frustrated at the County Councils lack of communication and urgency with regards to the offer of sale of 9 houses in Ballymacool, Letterkenny. Thirteen months ago, in November 2023 I began speaking to the council on whether they would be interested in purchasing 9 houses I had for sale in Ballymacool under the Tenant in Situ Scheme.

These houses were inspected by the councils’ engineers as far back as the 26th of January 2024. Then it was only during the summer, that the council sent me their Housing Acquisitions Policy, which outlined what they required for the acquisitions to proceed. This policy requested that sampling and testing and analysis of blockwork be carried out in accordance with I.S. 465. I agreed to this and had all tests carried out and I sent them the results TWO MONTHS AGO on the 14th of October 2024 last.

They asked me for clarity on several of the results. On the 19th of November 2024 last I forwarded my geology teams responses. I have been awaiting a decision since. I have called and emailed several times over the past three weeks looking for an update but with no success.

I have impressed on them the urgency of the situation I currently find myself in. I have advised them that I have Several Legally Binding Determination Orders from the Residential Tenancies Board instructing different tenants to vacate their houses by a particular date. I informed them that I required a decision before this date. I told them that if they decided not to proceed to purchase these houses, I would have no option but to enforce the determination orders. I also advised them that if they proceeded to buy the houses that would allow a temporary STAY on the court orders. I am receiving daily calls and emails from the 9 families in Ballymacool asking me for an update on the situation. This is a very stressful time for them all especially in the run up to Christmas. I would like to be able to give them closure as soon as possible.

I believe that I have given the County Council more than adequate time (Thirteen Months) to decide.

I require a decision to be made once and for all whether that decision be goods new for the tenants or whether it be bad news. Everyone deserves closure on this matter. A decision will allow everyone to move forward.

If one is not made the houses will have to be sold privately. I feel that it is the only option as my company cannot afford to allow the sale of these house to go on indefinitely.

In a final attempt to clarify the situation I reached out to the council executive yesterday asking for a sit down to see if there is anything further, they require to help them make their decision. I am awaiting their response.”