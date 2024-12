169 trainee Gardaí have passed out from Templemore.

They had been in the Garda College since April, and the majority of graduates will be stationed in Dublin.

Four will be based in Donegal, three in Letterkenny and one in Buncrana.

It will being the total number of Gardai in the force to 14,220.

Michael Barr, who will be stationed in Letterkenny, outlines why he wanted to join: