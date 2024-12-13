Information not yet given to Private Rooney’s family will soon be made available

Information not yet given to the family of Private Sean Rooney regarding his death will soon be made available to them.

Private Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham was killed after the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in December 2022 in Lebanon.

His family previously expressed frustration that the UN had failed to respond to a request for information from the Dublin coroner conducting an inquest into his death.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has confirmed to RTÉ News that while boards of inquiry remain internal documents, in this case it did not mean some information gathered could not be shared with relevant parties.