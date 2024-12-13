Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Information not yet given to Private Rooney’s family will soon be made available

Information not yet given to the family of Private Sean Rooney regarding his death will soon be made available to them.

Private Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham was killed after the convoy he was travelling in came under attack in December 2022 in Lebanon.

His family previously expressed frustration that the UN had failed to respond to a request for information from the Dublin coroner conducting an inquest into his death.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has confirmed to RTÉ News that while boards of inquiry remain internal documents, in this case it did not mean some information gathered could not be shared with relevant parties.

Top Stories

Maria Walsh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Midlands NW MEP calls for EU crackdown on deepfakes

13 December 2024
Bunbeg Bridge 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Renewed calls for footbridge in Bunbeg after near miss

13 December 2024
Photo of Kyran Durnin
Top Stories, News

Man continues to be questioned in connection with disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin

13 December 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
Top Stories, News

Labour TDs to meet later to discuss whether to continue with coalition formation talks

13 December 2024
Advertisement

