National Treatment Purchase Fund figures have been released for November, showing a slight increase in the numbers on the inpatient waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital, but a fall in the numbers waiting for outpatient appointments.

There were 1,349 people awaiting inpatient appointments, up just over 2%, and 14,427 awaiting outpatients appointments, down just over 6%.

