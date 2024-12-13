Labour TDs to meet later to discuss whether to continue with coalition formation talks

Labour Party TDs are meeting later to discuss whether to continue with coalition formation talks.

Ivana Bacik met with Simon Harris and Micheál Martin earlier this week.

The Labour Party leader will give a recommendation to her parliamentary party this afternoon and it’s expected that will be not to continue with discussions about forming a Government.

The mood music among some in the Labour Party is against going into Government and it’s not thought Bacik’s meetings with the other leaders did anything to change that.

She’s also been given the cold shoulder by the Social Democrats when it’s come to having a common negotiating block.

The thinking is without significant numbers of TDs in the coalition the Labour voice would be drowned out, and they wouldn’t achieve the policy points set out in their manifesto