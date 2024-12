A man in his 30s is continuing to be questioned by Gardai in relation to the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin.

The child was reported missing in August of this year but Gardai believe he was last seen alive in 2022.

Yesterday, Gardai searched two properties in County Louth in relation to the investigation.

They say the searches mark a continued effort to establish what happened to the boy.