Man to serve three months in prison for Derry sexual assault

A man of no fixed adobe has been sentenced to three months in prison today for a sexual assault that happened in Derry earlier this year.

34-year-old Paul Farren was sentenced in Derry Magistrates court today for the assault on June 22nd.

The victim and her friend approached Farren out of concern at around 2.15 pm after seeing him in a collapsed state on Foyle Street in the city centre.

They stopped to offer help and asked Farren if he had a safe place to go.

At this point, Farren got up and placed his arm around the victim, kissed her on the neck and touched her inappropriately.
When the victim pushed him away, he attempted to kiss her again.

Following enquiries by Local Policing Team officers, including the use of CCTV, Farren was identified and subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault two days later and charged with the offence.

Local Policing Team Inspector Craig thanked the victim for her bravery in coming forward and urged all victims of sexual misconduct to come forward and make a report.

