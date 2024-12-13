Renewed calls for footbridge in Bunbeg after near miss

There’s renewed calls for a footbridge to be installed over the Clady River in Bunbeg.

It’s after a group of pedestrians which included three children were left badly shaken after a near miss with a lorry while walking across Bunbeg Bridge.

Donegal County Council earlier this year said a footbridge over the Clady River was no longer an option and that a traffic light system had instead been approved.

But, Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says that is nowhere near enough to address the serious safety concerns: