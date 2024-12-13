Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann dealin with another water outage at Bomany, Letterkenny

Uisce Eireann are dealing with another burst water main at Bomany in Letterkenny, with supply disruptions possible up to 5.15 this evening.

Meanwhile, in Ballyshannon, repairs to a burst main may cause supply disruptions at Acres and surrounding areas until 4.30 this afternoon.

