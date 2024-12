A convicted murderer is on the run after failing to return to prison in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI are searching for 55-year-old James Meehan who’s been serving a life sentence since 2009, after being found guilty of murdering a 42-year-old man, following a wedding reception in County Donegal.

He failed to return to prison after a day-release from Magilligan Prison in Derry, on Monday.

It’s the second time he’s absconded – after going on the run for 14 months while on a prison leave in 2022.