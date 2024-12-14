Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Diarmuid O’Brien says “the tie is in the balance” as Inishowen and Donegal finish all square

The Oscar Traynor Trophy (Photograph by John Kelly)

The Inishowen League and Donegal League played an entertaining 2-2 draw in their first-leg tie in the Oscar Traynor Trophy at Maginn Park this afternoon.

Luke Rudden and Lee McColgan got the goals for Inishowen, while Eddie O’Reilly and BJ Banda found the net for Donegal.

The two sides will meet again in the second leg after Christmas to decide who will progress to the next round of the national competition.

After the game, Inishowen manager Diarmuid O’Brien told Chris Ashmore “the tie is in the balance”…

