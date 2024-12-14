Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

NIFL Championship: Institute stun league-leaders Bangor

Photo: Institute FC on X

Institute have beaten NIFL Championship leaders Bangor 3-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Caoimhin Porter had the home side 1-0 up at the interval and Mikhail Kennedy doubled the lead shortly after the re-start.

It was 3-0 after 80 minutes thanks to an effort from Benny McLaughlin.

Bangor managed to find a late consolation but ‘Stute ran out comfortable winners.

In other NIFL Championship games, Newry defeated Ards 3-1, Dundela had a 4-3 win over Armagh, Annagh defeated Ballinamallard 3-0, Limavady were 4-0 winners over Ballyclare and H&W Welders overcame Newington 1-0.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to a burst water main affecting parts of South Donegal

14 December 2024
Image-2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into Moville fire

14 December 2024
470182717_896600679316046_8303013275371665906_n
News, Top Stories

Convicted murderer on the run from Derry prison

14 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attend scene of serious road traffic collision in Dungannon

14 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Repairs to a burst water main affecting parts of South Donegal

14 December 2024
Image-2-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into Moville fire

14 December 2024
470182717_896600679316046_8303013275371665906_n
News, Top Stories

Convicted murderer on the run from Derry prison

14 December 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Police attend scene of serious road traffic collision in Dungannon

14 December 2024
A prisoner behind the jail cell bars .
News, Top Stories

Number of Irish prisoners in custody rises by 11%

14 December 2024
drink drive
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over 300 drivers arrested for drug and drink driving in new national Garda Christmas campaign

14 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube