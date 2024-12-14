NIFL Championship: Institute stun league-leaders Bangor

Institute have beaten NIFL Championship leaders Bangor 3-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

Caoimhin Porter had the home side 1-0 up at the interval and Mikhail Kennedy doubled the lead shortly after the re-start.

It was 3-0 after 80 minutes thanks to an effort from Benny McLaughlin.

Bangor managed to find a late consolation but ‘Stute ran out comfortable winners.