NIFL Championship: Institute stun league-leaders Bangor

Institute have beaten NIFL Championship leaders Bangor 3-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.
Caoimhin Porter had the home side 1-0 up at the interval and Mikhail Kennedy doubled the lead shortly after the re-start.
It was 3-0 after 80 minutes thanks to an effort from Benny McLaughlin.
Bangor managed to find a late consolation but ‘Stute ran out comfortable winners.
In other NIFL Championship games, Newry defeated Ards 3-1, Dundela had a 4-3 win over Armagh, Annagh defeated Ballinamallard 3-0, Limavady were 4-0 winners over Ballyclare and H&W Welders overcame Newington 1-0.