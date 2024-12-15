Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two men arrested in connection with Down murder

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a woman in Co. Down.

She has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings.

Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on  on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News

Emergency services attend scene of three-vehicle collision in Fermanagh

15 December 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

New survey shows only two-thirds of people with mental health struggles seek treatment

15 December 2024
Karen Cummings
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with Down murder

15 December 2024
river (1)
News, Top Stories

Israel embassy to close in Dublin

15 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News

Emergency services attend scene of three-vehicle collision in Fermanagh

15 December 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

New survey shows only two-thirds of people with mental health struggles seek treatment

15 December 2024
Karen Cummings
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested in connection with Down murder

15 December 2024
river (1)
News, Top Stories

Israel embassy to close in Dublin

15 December 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in single car collision in Lisburn

15 December 2024
Screenshot 2024-12-15 133145
News, Top Stories

Over 1000 customers left without power in Moville

15 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube