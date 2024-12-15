Two men arrested in connection with Down murder

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a woman in Co. Down.

She has been named as 40-year-old Karen Cummings.

Police received a report at approximately 6.30pm yesterday evening of an unconscious woman with a serious head injury inside a house in the Laurel Heights area of Banbridge.

She was pronounced deceased a short time later and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 30s, was arrested in the local area today also on suspicion of murder, and is in custody at present.