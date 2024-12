There have been calls for more respite services support for Donegal in the run up to Christmas

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says he has been contacted by many people who have issues accessing care.

He highlighted the fire safety concerns raised by HIQA at St. Joseph’s and ongoing recruitment issues at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Doherty says he has written to the HSE and wants to see change as soon as possible.