Concerns have been raised over the condition of derelict budlings in Donegal after a fire broke out in at the Old Mill in Moville on Friday evening.

It’s understood there was asbestos in the roof of the building, leading to health and safety concerns.

Cllr Martin Farren says given the number of unused building in Donegal, a schedule of regular checks must be put into place.

He also raised concerns regarding the ease of access to such premises: