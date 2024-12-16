Donegal haulage firm says driver rules relaxed too late

The Junior Transport Minister says he’s not confident Holyhead port will reopen this week.

James Lawless met with the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Transport yesterday to assess the backlog of shipping containers stuck at the port, which closed due to damage caused by Storm Darragh.

Rules around driving hour limits have already been relaxed, in an attempt to address the backlog created by damage from Storm Darragh.

John McLaughlin, Owner of JML Transport Ltd. in Donegal says the rules should have been changed earlier to deal with the volume of goods that needs to be moved: