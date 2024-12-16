Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal haulage firm says driver rules relaxed too late

The Junior Transport Minister says he’s not confident Holyhead port will reopen this week.
James Lawless met with the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Transport yesterday to assess the backlog of shipping containers stuck at the port, which closed due to damage caused by Storm Darragh.
Rules around driving hour limits have already been relaxed, in an attempt to address the backlog created by damage from Storm Darragh.
John McLaughlin, Owner of JML Transport Ltd. in Donegal says the rules should have been changed earlier to deal with the volume of goods that needs to be moved:

Artic Lorry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal haulage firm says driver rules relaxed too late

16 December 2024
ocean sea
Top Stories, News

Ferry ticket holders encouraged to book alternative routes

16 December 2024
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
Top Stories, News

Major leak fixed in South West Donegal saving 600,000 litres daily

16 December 2024
daithi harvey
Top Stories, News

25 year old man missing from Letterkenny

16 December 2024
