People are being warned that creating explicit imagery via AI is against the law under the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

A woman contacted the Nine ’til Noon Show after an image was created of her 14-year-old granddaughter without any clothes, leaving the girl highly distressed.

Detective Inspector Siobhan Mollahan joined Greg Hughes this morning to discuss the issue and said in this instance, it is child pornography: