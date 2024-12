A Letterkenny councillor fears that ambitious housing targets may not be reached because of delays in getting site investigations and surveys done.

Cllr Donal Coyle was speaking after members were told that plans are progressing for the construction of flagship projects at High Street and Ballymacool, but a number of surveys and investigations need to be completed before the works start.

He believes if this work was done before the sites are bought, it could speed up the process.