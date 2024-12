A man is due in court tomorrow in relation to a creeper-style burglary that occurred in Derry today.

A red Nissan Qashqi was stolen during the incident in the Meehan Terrace area and was later recovered by police.

The 36 year old has been charged with burglary, in charge when unfit through drink or drugs, no driving licence, taking a motor vehicle without authority and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.